Over the past week, troops of the Golani Brigade have been operating in the Rafah area to locate and dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

During the operation, IDF troops located a tunnel shaft belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization within a compound that had previously served as a kindergarten, and approximately 100 meters from another compound that had previously served as a civilian school in the Rafah area. Troops of the Yahalom Unit, under the Golani Brigade's command, examined the tunnel shaft, which led to a booby-trapped underground route stretching for dozens of meters and connecting to a central route used by the Hamas terrorist organization,

The shaft and the tunnel route were subsequently dismantled.

The IDF stated, "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, cynically exploiting civilian institutions and the population as human shields for terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate with strength and determination against terrorist organizations."