The IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday morning that Sergeant first class Meiron Moshe Gersch, 21, from Petah Tikva, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Gersch fought in the Yahalom unit, a special unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.

The number of fallen IDF soldiers since the beginning of the war rose to 509.

On Tuesday night, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured by Hezbollah anti-tank fire towards the Ramim Ridge in northern Israel.

The two were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and their families were notified. IDF tanks fired back at the source of the shooting.

The shooting occurred hours after Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas’ second-in-command and deputy of Ismail Haniyeh, was eliminated in an attack in the Dahiyeh district, in the heart of the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the IDF cleared for publication that Staff Sergeant Sufian Dagash fell in battle in Gaza. His family has been notified of his passing.

Dagash, 21, was a resident of the city of Maghar in northern Israel. He served in the Combat Engineering Corps' 601st Battalion.