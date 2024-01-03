Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured on Tuesday evening by Hezbollah anti-tank fire towards the Ramim Ridge in northern Israel.

The two were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and their families were notified. IDF tanks fired back at the source of the shooting.

The shooting occurred hours after Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas’ second-in-command and deputy of Ismail Haniyeh, was eliminated in an attack in the Dahiyeh district, in the heart of the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization took responsibility for three rocket attacks towards northern Israel that it carried out before the elimination of al-Arouri, and for one that was carried out after the elimination. In total, the organization accepted responsibility for ten shooting incidents towards the north in the last day.

Earlier on Tuesday, two anti-tank missiles hit the town of Shlomi in northern Israel. One missile exploded near a high-rise building and caused damage to property, but there were no injuries.

The head of the Shlomi Local Council, Gabi Naaman, said that "this is a very serious incident and miraculously no physical harm was caused to the residents. The shooting this morning illustrates the great danger that the residents of Shlomi face in the current situation. We will not agree to live under these circumstances in any way."