Sirens sounded across Israel early Saturday morning, at approximately 2:40 a.m., after the IDF identified that missiles had been fired from Iran towards Israeli territory.

Initial estimates said that at least five missiles had been fired in this barrage.

Reports were received of explosions that were heard in central Israel.

