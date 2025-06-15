Watch: Sergeant first class (res.) Noam Shemesh laid to rest

Sergeant first class (res.) Noam Shemesh, 21 years old, from Jerusalem, is laid to rest at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, with a limited presence of participants in accordance with the Home Front Command's guidelines due to Operation Rising Lion'.

Minister Moshe Arbel and Knesset member Limor Sohn Har-Melech represented the Knesset at the funeral.

His father, Adi, eulogized him, "Noam was a special young man, ambitious, loved by all, a natural leader. He was killed on the week of the Torah portion of 'Beha’alotcha,' which speaks of lighting the menorah. We, too, lit the menorah. I don’t see myself as worthy to light the menorah, but one thing is certain - Noam was worthy to be a menorah and to shine in the heavens."

His sister said in her eulogy: "You always put us before yourself. Thank you for the privilege of being your sister."

His mother, Efrat, eulogized: "My Noam, I feel like I’m in a dream. I wish you would tell me that everything is okay, like you always wrote - 'Mom, I’m okay.' You were always the devoted brother to your siblings and parents. A beloved warrior and commander. Even when you chose your own path - I still choose you and love you just the way you are."

She added: "I turn to everyone - embrace your children, nothing should be taken for granted. Noam, what noble character traits you had: love and care for others, a good heart and a kind eye, handsome in appearance - you were the very best."

"Thank you for the 21 years I was privileged to be your mother. I will love you forever. I accept G-d’s judgment with love. G-d knows what He is doing, He leads the world and decides what will be. I ask you - plead before the Holy One, blessed be He, to redeem us with mercy, to send our righteous Mashiach and rebuild His House. Be an advocate for the family, and do it 'b'Noam [gently] just as you knew how."

Noam is survived by his parents and seven siblings. He was the second child of Adi and Efrat, and grew up in the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem. Noam studied at the Jerusalem Yeshiva for Youth (Yashlatz) during his middle school years.

Shemesh served as a squad commander in the Shimshon Battalion (92), Kfir Brigade. He fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Another soldier was lightly injured in the same incident.