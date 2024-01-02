The IDF cleared for publication this evening (Tuesday) that First Sergeant Sufian Dagash fell in battle in Gaza. His family has been notified of his passing.

Dagash, 21, was a resident of the city of Maghar in northern Israel. He served in the Combat Engineering Corps' 601st Battalion.

Three other soldiers from the 601st Engineering Battalion and 401st Brigade were seriously injured in the battle in northern Gaza in which Sgt. Dagash fell.

In addition, two soldiers were seriously injured in battles in central Gaza.