National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) sent a warning to Prime Minister Netanyahu, in light of recent reports of an impending ceasefire.

"If there is someone who, God forbid, intends to hold back the IDF before Hamas is entirely defeated and all the hostages are returned, let him consider that Otzma Yehudit will not be with him. The idea of minimizing activity in the Gaza Strip is a failure by the War Cabinet in managing the war. We must dismantle it immediately and return control to the regular Cabinet."

Recent statements by Israeli sources, including President Isaac Herzog, have indicated that Israel is preparing for a extended ceasefire and additional prisoner exchanges to achieve the return of the remaining Israelis held hostages by Hamas.

American officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, are reported to have asked Israel to end the general war in Gaza before the end of 2023, and requested that Israel moved to more precise activity as part of "the next phase of the war."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with families of the hostages in New York, and said that she knew of attempts to bring about a "Christmas deal" for the hostages' return.