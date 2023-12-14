On Tuesday, a special soccer tournament was held in memory of MDA paramedic Amit Mann z"l, who was murdered by terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri's clinic on the black Saturday while saving lives. The tournament was attended by Israeli Soccer Union Chairman Shino Zuaretz, Maccabi Israel Chairman Ofir Pines-Paz, Maccabi Israel Director General Naor Galili, Yavne mayor Roey Gabay, relatives and friends of the Mann family, MDA Deputy Director General of Management and Purchasing Tzvika Benedik, MDA senior management, staff and volunteers. The tournament, held in Yavne's Ralph Klein Sports Center, was initiated by MDA volunteer Meir Levi, senior's league manager in the Israeli Soccer Union Adiv Sharabi, MDA EMT Michael Dor and MDA Senior EMT Itzik Peer, in cooperation with Yavne sports department manager Sha'ul David and his team.

Participating in the tournament were ex-members of the Israel national soccer team including Yossi Benayoun, Baruch Dego, Moshe Sinai, Liran Shtrauber, Guy Luzon, Alon Hazan, Ofir Haim, Maor Buzaglo, Stav Elimelech, Alon Harazi, Eviatar Iluz, Omer Buxenbaum, Shuli Giblard and Yifat Cohen. Against MDA soccer team accompanied by Amit's relatives, Eyal Golan, Yavne mayor Roey Gabay, Aharon Itzikzon, Itzik Pe'er, Guy Bublil, Lior Levy, Deddy Chandaly, Yuval Shabtai, Roey Shukrani, Ami Ivgy, Ariel Cohen, Avraham Mamo, Niro Ayash, Sa'ar Shai and Moshe Gabay.

Liran Liyani and Itzik Cohen refereed the match, which began with lighting the Chanukah candles and singing 'HaTikva', and the actor Bell Agam hosted the event. At halftime, a special ceremony was held where MDA volunteers in Yavne received certificates of appreciation, and after the match, which ended in a 5:4 Israel soccer national team seniors win, a ceremony took place in which the Mann family gave out trophies and commemorative shields.

Yavne mayor Roey Gabay commented "Our lives in this country are possible thanks to the heroes in the emergency services and defense forces who risk their lives in the defense of our nation, in this war that was forced upon us. The story of Amit's short life is one that expresses the dedication and love of this country, the dedication and altruism."

Rachel Mann, Amit's mother, commented "Amit is a hero, and she and her fallen friends are today's Maccabees who guard Am Israel, since we have no other place. My Amit could have run away from the inferno but she told everyone she will not abandon her role, we will keep your memory alive and take care of ourselves. We thank everyone who instigated this moving evening."

Maccabi Israel Chairman, Ofir Pines-Paz, commented "Dear Mann family, there are so many stories, painful and moving, and Amit entered our hearts. We tracked the situation all along that black Saturday. Amit had rare courage, devotion and infinite dedication. I want to bless the instigators of this moving project. I want to thank Yavne city hall, the wonderful people in MDA, and the Israel soccer players who thrilled everyone on the pitch. A prayer for the hostages – may we see them soon healthy in their homes with their relatives. To the IDF soldiers and officers, get home safe – together we will win – Happy Maccabees' holiday."

Israeli soccer Union Chairman, Shino Zuaretz commented "Amit's story is based on the noble values that the beautiful State of Israel is based on. Amit made sure to do all she could for the greater good even when it meant risking her life. Not many people can put the greater good ahead of their own, even less in front of their own lives. Their deaths command us to live, and we should never forget even for a moment their devotion and love for the other and if we don’t make sure we are better people, for them and their memory."

MDA Director General Eli Bin commented "During the morning of October 7th a call was received in the MDA dispatch center from Amit, the Negev Region paramedic who reported she is treating casualties in Be'eri's clinic. For many hours Amit continued to report and each one was professional, accurate and optimistic, as if the storm raining around her was not affecting her. Those who knew Amit weren't surprised from the way she operated that day, from her dedication to save lives and from the fact she put the welfare of others ahead of her own. Because that was Amit Mann – the lovely paramedic, partner, sister and daughter. May her memory be blessed."