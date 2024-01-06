Mike Pence, former Vice President of the United States, visited Magen David Adom's National Dispatch Center in Kiryat Ono on Saturday, and met with Director General Eli Bin and the senior management team.

Pence heard about the organization's activities from the first moments of the "Swords of Iron" war, and conducted a comprehensive tour of Magen David Adom's 101 Emergency Call Center, where MDA teams answer calls to the dispatch room from across the country, using advanced dispatch technology.

"I want to say thank you again to all the men and women who wear the white of MDA, there may be more difficult days ahead, and people will be calling you," Pence said. "And I can see by the resolve on your face that you will be there with love and compassion."

In addition, Pence heard the stories of the EMTs and Paramedics who are residents of the Western Negev Communities and Sderot, who provided medical treatment under live rocket and gunfire in the first moments of the war, as well as the heroic stories about MDA teams who sacrificed their lives while providing medical care.

Towards the end of his visit, Pence was shown an ambulance donated by Samaritan's Purse in memory of MDA Paramedic Amit Man Z"L, who was murdered on October 7th by Hamas terrorists while treating casualties in Kibbutz Beeri.

Mike Pence with the ambulance dedicated to Amit Man MDA Spokesperson

During his visit to the Dispatch Center, Pence took the radio and addressed all MDA's teams: "Hello to all the members of the MDA teams across Israel, this is former Vice President Mike Pence. I came here to say thank you and to say that we are with you. I speak in great confidence on behalf of the American people, that the American people are with you, and will be with you every day until the threat posed by the terrorists Hamas or any others is brought to an end."

MDA Director General Eli Bin commented: "I am deeply grateful to Mike Pence, who visited us today to witness with his own eyes the activity of Magen David Adom's Dispatch Centers, and to hear the heroic tales of MDA's staff and volunteers, a number of whom fell in the line of duty. Magen David Adom will continue to act in any way required to reach any person who requires medical assistance, wherever they might be."