A tree fell and collapsed on a Magen David Adom (MDA) immediate response vehicle, as the team that was inside it was getting out of the vehicle to provide medical assistance to a woman who felt unwell in Tel Aviv.

There were no injuries, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

MDA medic Neria Ben Moshe said, "When we arrived to provide medical treatment to a woman on the street, I got out of the parked car and while I was checking on the patient, I heard an unusual noise and saw a tree falling, snapping electrical cables and landing on my car."

He added that "it is a real miracle that no one was hurt as a result of the tree collapsing."