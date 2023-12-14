MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) sent a letter Thursday morning to MK Moshe Gafni, Chairman of the Finance Committee, requesting to revoke the Section 46 tax break from, "Brothers in Arms" [Ahim Laneshek], following their campaign against the government which used the names of fallen soldiers.

"Today I submitted a letter about denying a tax exemption from this organization, after that very exemption was granted to the organization because of its commitment to act on behalf of Israel’s citizens and soldiers without political involvement at all," he said.

"After this commitment was blatantly violated, even without asking for approval from the families, I requested, as mentioned, to revoke it altogether.

"There is no place for cynical politics in the context of helping soldiers. Our fallen soldiers are saints, and it is our duty, for their sake and for the unity of our people, to protect them from political intervention, from both the right and the left," he concluded.

Brothers in Arms later recanted their decision, saying, ""Due to requests from our brothers, we have removed the post and posted a new one with a different picture. We are furious at Prime Minister Netanyahu, who looked at the victims of October 7th like they were a statistic that served a campaign. However, if there are holy bereaved families who were hurt by the post, we accept that, apologize, and are changing."