Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen, a 19-year-old Golani soldier from Holon, fell in an operational accident when IDF munitions exploded in the building he was in in Khan Yunis. Amit's grandfather, Gabi Hazai, told Kan Reshet Bet on Tuesday about his brave grandson.

"Amit was determined to enlist in Golani. They placed him somewhere else, and he refused to leave the recruitment center. After a week, he was summoned to Golani, and he got on the bus. He said, 'Either Golani or nothing,'" he recounted.

The grandfather shared how since the war began, Amit served in Lebanon and then returned to Gaza, where, according to him, "The bereavement didn't end." He recounted solemnly how "every morning I woke up and waited for the news. I know he wasn't afraid, but death is there."

Ruti Hazai, his grandmother, remembered him as a "beautiful child. When he was a baby, he was in a Huggies commercial. He was a good student, a talented guide in the scouts. He did everything perfectly, with a sort of perfectionism. He would care for the soldiers around him. He told us that there's a shortage and he would go by equipment for thousands of shekels.

His grandparents concluded: "A few hours before the disaster, his commander wrote that he was the best soldier in the platoon. Hours later, the commander is fighting for his life after he was severely wounded."

Staff Sergeant Cohen will be laid to rest on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Holon Military Cemetery.