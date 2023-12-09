Soroka Medical Center has reported a slight improvement in the conditions of two IDF soldiers who were injured during a hostage rescue attempt.

The soldiers underwent operations immediately upon arriving in the hospital, as well as on Saturday. They are still in the ICU, in moderate to serious condition, Soroka said.

On Friday evening, the IDF revealed that, overnight, two IDF soldiers were severely injured during a failed operation to rescue hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

No hostages were rescued in this activity, the IDF said.

According to reports, the troops were acting based on intelligence information that there were hostages in the building they raided, but did not locate any hostages there.