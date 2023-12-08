The IDF Spokesperson revealed on Friday evening that, overnight, two IDF soldiers were severely injured during a failed operation to rescue hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

During the operation, numerous terrorists who took part in the abducting and holding of hostages were killed.

No hostages were rescued in this activity, the IDF said.

According to reports, the troops were acting based on intelligence information that there were hostages in the building they raided, but did not locate any hostages there.

The families of the two IDF soldiers who were injured have been notified.

“The IDF continues to operate in a variety of operational and intelligence methods, together with security organizations, in order to release the hostages, and to collect relevant information,” said the IDF statement.

“IDF representatives are in contact with the families of the hostages, regularly updating them with all verified information about their loved ones.”

“Hamas tries to weaponize psychological terror. Please refrain from spreading unverified rumors and enabling psychological terror by Hamas,” the statement concluded.

