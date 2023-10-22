Israel entered its third week of war, which has been dubbed "Swords of Iron," on Saturday. The war was sparked on October 7th, when the Hamas terrorist organization launched a surprise attack by land, air, and sea. After a heavy barrage of several thousand rockets, Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli territory, infiltrating military bases and civilian population centers, where they massacred the inhabitants and took others captive. As of Sunday, October 22, over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, about 4,000 were injured, and at least 210 Israelis, including civilians, are in Hamas captivity.

Since October 7th, the IDF has been striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip as Gaza terror organizations continue to fire rockets into Israel.

During the second week of the war, Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon upped their attacks as well, targeting towns and military installments in northern Israel with rockets and anti-tank munitions. IDF forces have responded as needed.

Week two also saw several high-profile diplomatic solidarity visits, including ones by US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Live Updates:

Sunday, 11:27 p.m.: The IDF continues to strike at this hour dozens of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 11:19 p.m.: A short while ago, the IDF identified two Hezbollah terrorist cells in Lebanese territory. One cell was adjacent to the area of Mattat, and planned to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israeli territory. The other, located in Har Dov, planned to launch rockets.

The IDF thwarted the attacks, striking the Hezbollah terrorist cells before they fired.

Sunday, 8:30 p.m.: A short while ago, the IDF struck a terrorist cell in Lebanese territory that was planning to carry out an anti-tank missile launch toward the area of Har Dov in northern Israel.

Sunday, 7:00 p.m.: Missile sirens sounding in Be'er Sheva.

Sunday, 6:45 p.m.: According to the IDF, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure after terrorists were identified attempting to launch an anti-tank missile into Israeli territory adjacent to Malkia.

Furthermore, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles toward an open field in the area of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel. No injuries were reported, and no damage was caused.

Sunday, 6:00 p.m.: A man in his 60s was moderately injured from a rocket strike in Netivot.

MDA Paramedic Ari Friedman reported: "We saw the injured individual lying near a vehicle, fully conscious and suffering from a leg injury caused by shrapnel. He told us that after the siren sounded, he stopped on the side of the road, exited his vehicle, and was hit while on his way to a protected area. We gave him medical treatment, which included bandages and painkillers, and we took him by ambulance to the hospital in moderate condition."

זירת פגיעת הרקטה בנתיבות דוברות מד"א

Sunday, 4:57 p.m.: The IDF spokesperson says that a short time ago, terrorists shot at IDF forces who were operating west of the Gaza border fence near Kissufim. An IDF tank struck the cell that fired at the forces.

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.: An anti-tank weapon was fired from the Gaza Strip to the Kissufim area. Heavy exchanges of fire are underway.

Sunday, 4:15 p.m.: The Prime Minister's Office has clarified that gas has not entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing and that the trucks that were photographed were moving gas from a UN gas tank on the Gaza side of the crossing to hospitals in the strip.

Sunday: 2:42 p.m. The IDF reported that a short while ago, anti-tank missiles were launched toward the area of Tsiporen. In response, IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah observation post. In addition, following initial reports regarding sirens sounded in Kibbutz Yiftah, a number of mortar shells were launched at Israeli territory, which landed in open areas. Terrorists fired an anti-tank missile in the area of Turmus and Shushan. The IDF is responding with tank and artillery fire toward the sources of the launch.

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. A boy was lightly hurt in Kiryat Gat while running to a safe room during the latest rocket barrage.

Sunday, 12:59 p.m. Red alert sirens activated in the Beit Shemesh area.

Sunday, 12:40 p.m. The IDF announced that a terrorist who had been in Israel for two weeks following the massacre and was attempting to escape back into Gaza was arrested.

Sunday, 10:26 a.m. Red alert sirens activate in Ashkelon.

Sunday, 10:07 a.m. Red alert sirens activate in the Gaza periphery

Sunday, 9:00 a.m. Red alert sirens activate in Rishon Lezion and Holon in central Israel.

Sunday, 6:06 a.m.: Syrian media reported that Israel launched air strikes targeting the airports in Damascus and Aleppo.

Sunday, 5:59 a.m.: In the wake of the recent escalation with Iran, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an increase in forces in the Mediterranean region.

Sunday, 2:58 a.m.: In a joint IDF and ISA counterterrorism, the IDF conducted an aerial strike on a terror compound belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror operatives that were responsible for several terror attacks over the last months, and were organizing an additional imminent terror attack.

Sunday, 12:27 a.m.: The IDF confirms that a rocket was launched towards an Israeli UAV, and intercepted.

IDF fighter jets also struck Hezbollah military infrastructure and observation equipment, in response to the shooting incidents toward Israeli territory earlier on Saturday.

The IDF has also confirmed that an IDF soldier was severely injured after being hit by an anti-tank missile, and was evacuated to a hospital. Two additional soldiers were lightly injured and received medical treatment at the scene. Their families have been notified.

Sunday, 12:20 a.m.: Sirens sound in Holit, near the Gaza border.

Saturday, 11:39 p.m.: The IDF has confirmed a strike on a terror cell attempting to fire missiles towards northern Israel.

In a statement, the IDF said, "A short while ago, a terrorist cell was identified attempting to launch antitank missiles toward Israeli territory in the area of Shlomi. IDF soldiers struck the cell before the terrorists managed to carry out the attack."

Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: A terrorist cell was identified attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israeli territory in the area of Shlomi. IDF soldiers struck the cell before the terrorists managed to carry out the attack.

Saturday, 7:56 p.m.: Air raid sirens sound in Karmiya, Zikim, and Ashkelon.

Saturday, 6:58 p.m.: Air raid sirens sounded on Saturday in Rishon Lezion, Ness Ziona, Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Yavne, Bat Yam, and a number of other locations in central Israel and the Lachish region.

In one of the Saturday barrages, a home in the southern city of Sderot was hit Saturday afternoon by a rocket, the municipality said. No injuries were reported.

An IDF spokesman has said that the families of 210 Israelis being held hostage by Hamas have been contacted, along with the families of 307 soldiers who fell in battle.

On the northern front, two foreign workers were wounded Saturday after the Hezbollah terror group fired a missile towards Margaliot in northern Israel. Both of the foreigners are from Thailand and in their 30s. One is in moderate condition and the other suffered light injuries. Magen David Adom (MDA) evacuated them to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the first 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have been allowed into Gaza through the Rafah Crossing.