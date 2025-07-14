In a frontline interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, the commander of IDF Battalion 420 shared insights into the ongoing military campaign in Gaza, speaking from the Beit Hanoun area. He addressed the broader question of whether the IDF is on the path to a decisive victory.

“That’s a question for the army’s senior leadership,” said the commander. “Our job is to carry out the missions we’re given and to do them to the best of our ability. The soldiers here have left behind families, businesses, and studies. They are fully committed and ready to sacrifice everything to achieve victory. Serving here is extremely challenging.”

He emphasized the deep motivation that drives the soldiers. “Zionism, the will to win, and the understanding that no one else will do this for us—these are what keep bringing people back. There’s a sense of duty that runs deep.”

Commenting on the strategic significance of their current position, he explained, “When the soldiers look out and see how close Beit Hanoun is to Ashkelon and Sderot, nothing more needs to be said. Before every operation, we remind them: every terrorist’s house we destroy in Gaza helps bring years of quiet to families in Sderot. That perspective shapes our strategy. Today, the army stands between the civilians and the terrorists, which wasn’t always the case in the past.”

The mission holds personal significance for him, who lived in the nearby Jewish settlement of Nitzanit before it was emptied in 2005. “Returning to fight in an area where I once lived is deeply meaningful. It’s a great privilege,” he said.

Asked whether the battle for Beit Hanoun is nearing a conclusion, he responded, “There are still dozens of terrorists operating here, and we are actively engaging them. In recent weeks, we haven’t encountered a single civilian during our maneuvers. The terrorists mostly stay underground, and when they emerge, we eliminate them. Every night, we neutralize another tunnel and continue clearing the area."