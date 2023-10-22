In a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) counterterrorism activity, the IDF overnight Saturday conducted an aerial strike on a terror compound the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin.

The mosque contained a cell of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror operatives that were responsible for several terror attacks over the last months, and were organizing an additional imminent terror attack.

One of the terrorists killed in the strike was named as Osama Bani Padel, who planned the murder of Shai Nigreker and his son Aivad Nir in Huwara in August.

The terrorist cell also carried out a terror attack on October 14 in the area of the security fence, where an explosive device was detonated by a cellular activation of terror forces who arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Intel was recently received which indicated that the terrorists, who were neutralized, were organizing an imminent terror attack. The mosque was used by the terrorists as a command center to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution.