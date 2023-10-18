Four IDF soldiers were lightly injured Tuesday night after Hezbollah fired antitank missiles near the town of Shtula on the Lebanese border.

The IDF forces responded to the terrorists' missile launch with artillery fire directed towards the source of the missiles.

Prior to this, IAF fighter planes attacked terror infrastructure and a Hezbollah observation post near the Israeli border, in retaliation for missiles launched towards Israeli territory near the border area over the past day.

On Tuesday morning, three Israelis were injured after Hezbollah fired an antitank missile from Lebanon towards the northern Israeli city of Metula. One of the victims was injured moderately, and two were injured lightly.

Two of the injured are IDF reservists, one of whom was moderately injured. The third injured person is a civilian.