Terrorists fired an antitank missile from Lebanon towards the northern Israeli city of Metula on Tuesday morning, injuring three people - one moderately, and two lightly.

The IDF responded with artillery fire, in order to allow the evacuation of the injured. The Hezbollah terror group has taken responsibility for the launch.

"Echoes of explosions heard in the past few minutes were from our forces, following a security event in Metula," the Kiryat Shmona municipality told residents. "The instructions for the residents of Kiryat Shmona are to remain near protected spaces. We will continue to update you regarding every development. Continue following our notifications on the city's Facebook page."

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF thwarted an attempted terrorist infiltration from Lebanon, killing four terrorists who attempted to plant an explosive device near the border.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the cell had been identified while it was still in Lebanese territory, and that when the group neared the Israeli border fence, it was eliminated. The IDF also struck Hezbollah posts following the launches on Monday.

"The IDF thwarted an attempted infiltration by a cell of terrorists, and that is what we will continue to do," Hagari said. "Anyone who attempts to reach the border and infiltrate the State of Israel's territory will be killed on the fence."