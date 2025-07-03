Undeterred by recent regional tensions, Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA, is moving forward with its 2025 summer aliyah season, as a wave of approximately 2,000 olim (new immigrants to Israel) are expected to arrive from North America in the coming weeks.

This summer marks a significant milestone: the return of the charter Aliyah flight for the first time since the start of the Iron Swords war. This highly-anticipated flight will carry over 220 new olim including families, singles, retirees, and professionals, all on one designated plane. In addition, 12 aliyah flights will host up to 60 new olim per dedicated group.

The inaugural flight of the summer season landed Thursday with over 45 new immigrants arriving from eight different states and provinces in the US and Canada, including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Wyoming, Ohio, Ontario, and others. Passengers ranged in age from infants to seniors in their 70s, including several professionals, such as lawyers, engineers, educators and a chef. These olim will establish new homes in cities and communities throughout Israel, from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to Tzfat and Haifa, and various peripheral regions.

In addition, 60 olim made aliyah from within Israel over the last 24 hours. These are individuals who have already been living in Israel and have now made the decision to formally become Israeli citizens. Together, with the flight arrival, this brings the total to over 100 new citizens in the first week of the summer aliyah season.

“The continued aliyah symbolizes the victory of the State of Israel, and to my delight, we are witnessing the great victory over the Iranians, with hundreds of new immigrants within a week. Since October 7th, we have seen that even in the most difficult times, the Jewish people choose to immigrate to Israel,” said Ofir Sofer, Minister of Aliyah and Integration.

“In other countries, when there is war, people flee the country, but here, people come to the country. Our job is to welcome the immigrants, embrace them, and build the future of the country with them. The immigrants who are arriving these days are real heroes. They strengthen the State of Israel, and we are committed to strengthening and integrating them, and we do this through assistance programs in employment, housing, studies, language acquisition, and integration into the community."

“The summer aliyah season is always a time of renewal and hope, but this year it carries added significance. Amidst one of the most historic times in Israel’s recent history, these individuals are choosing to come home,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “It not only marks a personal milestone, but it also serves as a national statement. A powerful act of Jewish destiny. And I have no doubt that many will be inspired to follow their lead. We are honored to accompany these olim as they solidify their dreams in our growing nation.”

Since the events of October 7th, Nefesh B’Nefesh has seen a sharp rise in aliyah interest, receiving over 13,500 new aliyah file requests. Over 4,430 North Americans have already made aliyah since the start of the of the war and the momentum continues to grow.

“Every new immigrant who arrives these days is a story of unconditional love. Aliyah is a profound and meaningful reminder of why we are here. Every such plane that lands is not only a response to antisemitism, but a response to the values ​​we seek to see in our society: commitment, courage, belonging,” said Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog. “The Jewish Agency is proud to be part of this journey, a journey of hope, which is so needed these days. Together with our partners, we will continue to work tirelessly to enable optimal absorption, community connection, and to build a living bridge between Israel and the Diaspora. A bridge that is based on mutual guarantee and faith in a shared future.”

As the 2025 summer aliyah season unfolds, each new immigrant not only contributes to the country’s demographic growth, but also brings with them skills, aspirations, and their commitment to building a shared future in Israel.

Olim will benefit from extensive services and support provided by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, including rental assistance in national priority areas, Hebrew-language programs, community integration services, significant tax benefits, and more.