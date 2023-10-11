Israel's Ministry of Defense has released video footage and images of the landing of a cargo plane that delivered an initial shipment of advanced weaponry to Israel.

This equipment was procured and brought to Israel through a joint operation overseen by the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Production and Procurement, the US Procurement Mission, and the International Transportation Unit within the IMoD.

These bodies coordinated the mobilization of the cargo plane, ensuring the direct transport of armaments from the USA.

The plane, which carried advanced ammunition, arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel on Tuesday night.

"The ammunition is intended to allow significant strikes and preparation for additional scenarios," the IDF said. "We are grateful for the American backing and assistance to the IDF in particular, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between the armies is stronger than ever, and is a central part to ensuring regional security and stability."

Just prior to midnight Wednesday morning, the first US aircraft carrier arrived in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation," said General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander, US Central Command.