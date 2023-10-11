The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived on Tuesday in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, “in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war.”

“The forces in the area include the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), with its 8 squadrons of attack and support aircraft, and the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80),” CENTCOM added.

Efforts to increase US posture continue, including the rapid movement into theater of US Air Force F-15s, F-16s and A-10s to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region.

"The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation," said General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander, US Central Command.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden delivered an address to the American people and the world focusing on the Hamas terrorist attack on Simchat Torah, in which over 1,000 Israelis were massacred.

He noted that the US has a special interest in the war against Hamas for the sake of its own citizens. "We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas. I'm directing my team to share intelligence and deploy additional experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise their Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts. Because as President, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world."

"Let me say again, any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t,” Biden said.

The White House was illuminated on Monday night in blue and white, the colors of the flag of Israel, in a show of support with Israel amid the war against Hamas.