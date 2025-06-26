US Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday condemned NYC Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani for his anti-Israel statements, following Mamdani's victory in his party's primaries.

"ON OCTOBER 8, he couldn’t bring himself to condemn Hamas, the murder of 1200 Jews, or the rape of women & little girls," Cruz wrote on X. "Instead, he just…blamed Israel."

"On October 8."

Over 250 people were kidnapped and over 1,200 murdered in Hamas' October 7, 2023, massacre of Israelis and foreigners in communities near the Gaza-Israel border. The vast majority of the victims were civilians, and a large percentage were young people attending the Nova music festival.

Cruz's tweet quoted Mamdani's October 8, 2023, tweet, which read: "My statement on the last 36 hours across Israel and Palestine: I mourn the hundreds of people killed across Israel and Palestine in the last 36 hours. Netanyahu's declaration of war, the Israeli government's decision to cut electricity to Gaza, and Knesset members calling for another Nakba, will undoubtedly lead to more violence and suffering in the days and weeks to come."

"The path towards a just and lasting peace can only begin by ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid."