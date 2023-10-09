Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity chief MK Benny Gantz to immediately form a nationalist emergency government.

"Unity and cohesion are the call of the hour, in order to beat our enemies," Smotrich said. "Ditch the teams and forget the negotiations. I call upon Prime Minister Netanyahu and upon Benny Gantz to rise up to the need of the hour, and to meet immediately and agree to establish an nationalist emergency government which will unify the nation, raise our spirits, and provide full support to the IDF and bring, with G-d's help, to the absolute destruction of Hamas and the terror organizations in Gaza."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who heads Otzma Yehudit, responded to the offers by Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu's chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, to join an emergency government.

"So long as the basis for joining the government is the goal that the government will tell the army to completely overtake and wipe out Hamas' military and government forces, Otzma Yehudit will happily accept a broad emergency government such as this one. Israel is in a state of emergency. We must unite and win," he said.

Earlier, Liberman had declared his willingness to join an emergency government, even if he is not appointed minister, since in his opinion, the government already has too many ministers.

He added, "During these times, there is no opposition, no coalition. The government has complete backing from the opposition, from all parties."