The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the troops of the Kfir Brigade under the command of the 36th Division, are operating in the southern Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the activity in the area, the soldiers, in cooperation with Yahalom unit troops, operated in a central and intricate underground tunnel junction located in the Khan Yunis area, which contained multiple terror tunnels used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

According to an IDF spokesperson statement, the tunnels were used by terrorist organizations operating in the strip, and the entire structure was destroyed during the operation.

During another operation, an additional underground route was found and destroyed, with a length of approximately 2.5 kilometers and a depth of approximately 39 meters. The route connected the Khan Yunis area with the Rafah area in the south of the strip.

According to the IDF, the action is part of the ongoing ground operation in the strip, aimed at achieving war goals and protecting the citizens of the State of Israel and residents of the Gaza envelope.

credit: דובר צה"ל

