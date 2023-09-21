IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces on Wednesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria.

In the city of Shechem (Nablus) and the towns of Beit Ummar and Husan, the forces apprehended four wanted suspects. In the city of Hebron, the forces apprehended an additional suspect, and located and confiscated an airsoft gun, ammunition, and a magazine.

During the activity in the town of Sa'ir, suspects hurled rocks at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and .22 caliber rounds; a hit was identified. During the activity in the town of Al-Eizarya, suspects hurled rocks at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means. In the town of Tubas, suspects hurled an explosive device and opened fire at the forces.

In Jalazone, the forces apprehended two wanted suspects. A violent riot was instigated at the scene and the forces responded by firing into the air with .22 caliber rounds. In the town of Beitunia, an additional suspect was apprehended and suspects hurled rocks at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means. In the town of Al-Ram, suspects hurled rocks at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means.

In addition, on Wednesday night, a report was received regarding a shooting toward an IDF post adjacent to the town of Irtah. No IDF injuries were reported and no damage was done to the post. Following searches in the area, a number of shell casings were located in the area of the town. The IDF began a pursuit after the suspects.

The wanted suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.