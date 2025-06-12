כוחות צה"ל פועלים בקסבה בשכם צילום: דובר צה"ל

In the past week, IDF, ISA, and Israel Police Samaria and Judea District forces operated in a 30 hour-long counterterrorism operation in Kasbah in Nablus, as part of Operation "Iron Walls" in northern Samaria.

During the operation, two terrorists were eliminated, over 400 structures were searched, 10 wanted suspects were apprehended, and dozens of suspects were questioned. Numerous weapons and equipment that were used to manufacture improvised weapons, were confiscated.

Additionally, many magazines, and an improvised "Carlo" weapon were located, along with many inciting materials.

During the operation this week, while suspects were being examined, two terrorists attempted to seize the weapon of one of the soldiers in the force. As a result of the attempted weapon grab, several rounds were discharged, injuring one soldier moderately and three others lightly. The soldiers responded with gunfire and eliminated both terrorists.