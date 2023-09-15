Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Serhiy Marchenko.

Smotrich's office stated, "Minister Smotrich expressed the pain of the people of Israel on the suffering of the people of Ukraine and wished that the coming year be quieter and calmer. The Minister thanked Marchenko for the assistance regarding the border crossings in Ukraine and his enlistment for the many travelers who traveled to the Ukrainian city of Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashana."

The Minister's office added that the ministers discussed the efforts and the plans for those returning to Israel after the holiday and decided to continue the correspondence between them in the future. Minister Smotrich held the conversation alongside the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky.