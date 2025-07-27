Over Shabbat, the Russian army launched hundreds of missiles and drones at populated cities across Ukraine.

In Dnipro — often referred to as “the capital of Ukrainian Jewry” — more than 100 missiles and suicide drones were fired. One missile struck the upper floor of a luxury residential building in the city center, home to one of the Chabad emissary families, Rabbi Moshe and Shoshi Weber.

The explosion killed two people and injured dozens more. The Webers’ apartment was partially destroyed, but miraculously, the family escaped unharmed.

Rabbi Weber directs “Kolel Torah” in Ukraine — a network of organized Torah-learning centers that operate worldwide, particularly in Europe and the former Soviet Union, with over 5,000 active participants.

According to Rabbi Weber, “We experienced an incredible miracle this Shabbat. The missile struck the building, damaging our balcony and part of our apartment, but thank God we are completely fine and unharmed.”

Rabbi Mayer Stambler, chairman of the Jewish communities of Ukraine — who has lived in Dnipro with his family since the 1990s — stated, “It was a very difficult night in Dnipro. I don’t recall such intense and massive bombardments — and we’ve had rockets several times a week — since the war began three and a half years ago. There’s clearly a significant escalation in recent months, and we, the civilians, feel it firsthand.”

He added, “This is the second time in the past month that a Chabad emissary was miraculously saved. Just two weeks ago, a drone hit the car of Rabbi Yossi Wolf, the rabbi of Kherson — and thank God, he too was unharmed. It is time to end this war and put a stop to the terrorism that continues to claim the lives of innocent civilians and soldiers on the battlefield every week. The Rebbe’s emissaries are here — despite everything — to help every Jew, both physically and spiritually. It’s not easy; it’s challenging. But we don’t abandon our mission. We pray for peace and for the coming of Moshiach soon.”