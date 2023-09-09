A new economic corridor will connect countries between India and Israel.

On Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night announced: "This evening, I am happy to share good news with you: Israel is at the center of an unprecedented international project, which will connect infrastructures between Europe and Asia. This connection will be the realization of a years-long dream which will change the face of the Middle East, the face of Israel, and also influence the entire world. This vision begins in India, goes through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, and reaches Europe."

"I welcome the announcement made today by the US, India, Saudi Arabia, European Union, United Arab Emirates, and France, Italy, and Germany. They announced the launch of a pioneering initiative to develop an economic corridor, from India through the Middle East to Europe, and I am happy to tell you, citizens of Israel, that our country, the State of Israel, will be a central junction in this economic corridor. Our railways and our ports will open a new gate from India, through the Middle East, to Europe and back - from Europe to India, through Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

"I would like to thank US President Biden and his administration for the major effort that has led us to today's historic announcement. Several months ago, the US contacted us regarding the realization of this historic opportunity. Since then, it has held urgent diplomatic contacts in order to bring about today's breakthrough."

Detailing theplan, Netanyahu continued, "Its vision reshapes the face of our region and allows a dream to become reality. The initiative includes the construction of railways, the laying of a hydrogen pipeline, the energy of the future, the laying of fiber optic communications cables, the laying of electricity cables and more infrastructure."

"The State of Israel will contribute its capabilities, all of its experience, momentum and commitment, to realize the largest cooperation project in our history. All government ministries will be instructed to join in realizing this dream. I have directed the National Security Council, in the Prime Minister's Office, to coordinate the staff work and also the close cooperation with the US and other countries in order for this vision to become reality as soon as possible.

"Today is a day of major news for all citizens of Israel, news that will lead us to a new, unique and unprecedented era of global and regional cooperation and involvement. Together we will succeed."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) said, "I praise the words of US President Joe Biden regarding the economic corridor which will connect India, through the Arab Gulf and to the Middle East. The Foreign Ministry is continuing to work to advance a connection between the countries of the Abraham Accords and Israel, which will shorten in an unprecedented fashion the transfer of merchandise through the Gulf states to Israel and from it to Europe, and significantly reduce the costs of shipping."

"This is part of the vision of regional peace, and it is another fruit of the Abraham Accords which were signed three years ago and which are changing the face of the Middle East, advancing stability and prosperity for the nations of the region, and lowering the cost of living for Israel's citizens."

A White House statement on the plan detailed: "The IMEC (India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor -ed.) will be comprised of two separate corridors, the east corridor connecting India to the Arabian Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe. It will include a railway that, upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement existing maritime and road transport routes – enabling goods and services to transit to, from, and between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe."