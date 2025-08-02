The Trump administration is actively engaged in talks with Azerbaijan regarding its potential inclusion in the Abraham Accords, alongside possible participation from Central Asian allies, Reuters reported on Friday.

The discussions aim to build on existing diplomatic relations and deepen cooperation in trade and defense.

While most Central Asian states and Azerbaijan already maintain ties with Israel, the move is seen as a symbolic step to strengthen regional alliances and boost diplomatic momentum amid broader tensions in the Middle East.

A key element in the negotiations is the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Trump has indicated optimism on that front, stating, "Armenia and Azerbaijan, we worked magic there. And it's pretty close."

Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku in March, and aide Aryeh Lightstone held further talks in the spring. Sources said Azerbaijani officials have also reached out to other Central Asian countries to explore joint participation.

A US official noted that expanding the Abraham Accords remains a priority. "We are working to get more countries to join," the official said.

Despite the progress, a final agreement remains uncertain, especially as peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue.

Earlier this week, a political source stated that Azerbaijan could join the Abraham Accords, citing its broad cooperation with Israel.

The Abraham Accords were signed at the White House in September 2020 between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, with Morocco and Sudan joining soon after.

The Abraham Accords were backed by the Biden administration , but it was unable to expand them with additional countries, despite efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to join.

Trump suggested in April that momentum around the Abraham Accords remains strong, saying, “We’re going to be filling it up. A lot of countries want to come into the Abraham Accords.”

In late June, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff estimated the US would soon make a significant announcement regarding the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

"We think we will have big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords," he said at the time.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)