The Palestinian Authority has published severe criticism of the sheiks who have been working with Israeli politicians to create a peace agreement with Israel.

As part of the secret initiative, a plan was formed behind closed doors to establish "Hebron Emirate": an independent Arab entity that will operate with mutual respect alongside the State of Israel, fully recognize it as the nation-state of the Jewish people, and join the Abraham Accords, while fighting the terror of Fatah and Hamas.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan, who, in recent years, secretly promoted the move together with Dr. Mordechai Kedar and with the guidance of Minister of Economy Nir Barkat, revealed to the Wall Street Journal that his first meeting with Sheikh Jabari and his father took place 13 years ago. According to him, the sheikh's father was a brave leader, and the son continues in this path.

Dagan stated, "It is necessary to correct 32 years of terror and corruption of the Palestinian Authority since the Oslo Accords, of those terrorists who were brought here from Tunisia to be murderous and corrupt dictators over Arabs of Judea and Samaria, harming - more than Jews - first of all their own people. These sheikhs are brave and strong leaders, and they are a real answer for the well-being of their residents and an alternative to the path of terror of the Palestinian Authority."

The sheikhs want to establish a new industrial area, integrating workers from their clans and the Israeli economy while personally guaranteeing that they will not engage in terror. This is to establish a business governance model of the United Arab Emirates instead of the Palestinian Authority that encourages terror against both Jews and Arabs.

Minister Nir Barkat said, "No one in Israel believes in the Palestinian Authority, and you won't find many Palestinians who do either. Sheikh Jabari wants peace with Israel and to join the Abraham Accords - with the support of additional sheikhs. Who in Israel would say no to this?"

Dr. Moti Kedar added, "Failed Arab states are a collection of religious sects and tribes, while successful states - like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar - are controlled by just one family. The attempt to build a Palestinian national identity instead of tribal loyalty failed. The proof: Hamas."

Dagan concluded, "This is an alternative to the path of terror, of the Palestinian Authority. The sheikhs are brave leaders facing a dictatorship and acting for the well-being of their residents, whom the Palestinian Authority endangers and considers a greater enemy than even the Jews."