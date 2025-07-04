US President Donald Trump stated this morning (Friday) that the world would know within the next 24 hours if the Hamas terrorist organization accepts the "final proposal" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"We will know within the next 24 hours if Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire," Trump said. He also stated that he expects more countries, such as Saudi Arabia, to sign normalization deals with Israel, and that "many more will join the Abraham Accords."

Speaking with reporters on Thursday night, Trump stated: "I want to see the people of Gaza safe, they have been through hell."

Trump also commented on Iran and said, "Iran does want to speak and I think they'd like to speak to me and it's time that they do.”

He stressed that the US does not want to harm Iran but wants to see it "be a country again" and added that Iran had been "beat up really bad."