North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a test of strategic cruise missiles, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media KCNA.

Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to inspect the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip.

The launch was aimed at verifying the "combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system," while improving the sailors' capability to carry out an "attack mission in actual war," the North Korean news agency said, adding, "The ship rapidly hit target without even an error," it said.

Kim touted the ship for maintaining "high mobility and mighty striking power and constant preparedness for combat to cope with sudden situations," KCNA said.

The latest missile test came as South Korea and the United States are scheduled to stage the Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer exercises on Monday, designed to enhance their joint responses to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The US-South Korea exercises follow a string of recent provocations on the part of North Korea, which has intensified its missile launches in the past year.

The country tested dozens of ballistic weapons in 2022, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.

In July, North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in a launch that was supervised by Kim.

Last week, Kim dismissed the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and expansion of military drills.

Days later, the North Korean leader visited key military factories, including a tactical missile production plant, and "presented a significant goal" to improve missile production.