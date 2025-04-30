North Korea has carried out a weapons systems test on its latest naval vessel, marking a notable development in the regime’s maritime capabilities, Reuters reports.

According to a report published Wednesday by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the test involved the firing of cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and artillery from the newly introduced "Choe Hyon-class" warship.

The weapons demonstration, which took place earlier this week, was observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and high-ranking officials. KCNA reported that the test was part of a broader push to reinforce the country's maritime defense posture.

Kim used the occasion to underscore the strategic significance of nuclear advancement in North Korea’s naval doctrine.

"The time has come for North Korea's navy to choose to accelerate nuclear armament for maritime sovereignty and for the sake of national defence," he said, according to the state outlet.

In a speech marking the warship’s unveiling, Kim announced that the vessel will be officially delivered to the North Korean navy and is scheduled to be commissioned into active duty early next year.

North Korea upped its rhetoric in 2024 and staged dozens of launches of missiles. In early November, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, just days after it announced it tested an intercontinental ballistic missile , prompting condemnation from the South, the United States and Japan.

In mid-September, North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles.

In January, Kim urged an expansion of the country's nuclear capabilities.

Last month, North Korea revealed for the first time a nuclear-powered submarine under construction.

Kim has maintained a confrontational stance against the United States and South Korea. This comes despite past outreach efforts from President Donald Trump, who held historic summits with Kim during his first term and recently stated that he would "reach out to him again."