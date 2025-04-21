The US State Department has released a serious report on North Korea's biological capabilities, which the latter has been developing since the 1960s.

"The US estimates that North Korea has a national designated program for attack with biological weapons," said the 2025 report on global compliance with arms control agreements.

The report also shows that the North Korean government has the technical ability to create bacteria, toxins and viruses that can be used as "biological weapons agents" and that North Korea is capable of genetically engineering biological materials.

The report continues to detail North Korea's potential ability to launch its biological weapons using clandestine and unconventional systems.

Options such as poison pens and various sprayers were also listed, despite the fact that North Korea is a signatory to the 1987 Biological Weapons Convention.

North Korea issued its last report on the matter in 1990, when it claimed it had "nothing relevant to disclose" and the report was, in fact, empty.