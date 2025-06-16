Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not ruled out the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

In an interview with ABC, Netanyahu stated that the claim such an act would escalate the conflict is incorrect. On the contrary, he argued, it would lead to de-escalation and regime change within the Islamic Republic.

According to foreign reports, US President Donald Trump recently vetoed the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is urgently signaling its desire to end the military confrontation with Israel and resume nuclear negotiations with the United States.

The newspaper revealed that Tehran has been sending messages to both Jerusalem and Washington through official intermediaries from Arab states, the Middle East, and Europe.

According to the report, the Iranian regime conveyed to Arab officials that it is open to returning to the negotiating table on the nuclear issue—provided the US does not participate in Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

Additionally, Iran sent messages to Jerusalem indicating that mutual restraint would be in both sides’ interest.

It was also reported that Iran perceives Israeli Air Force aircraft as currently operating freely in Iranian airspace, while Iranian strikes on Israel are causing only “minimal damage.”

In light of this, the assessment in Jerusalem is that there is currently no strong incentive to halt the airstrikes until Iran’s nuclear sites are fully destroyed and the Islamic Republic’s ability to maintain its rule is further weakened.