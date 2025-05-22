In an unusual admission, North Korean authorities revealed that a newly built missile ship, set to launch today, was severely damaged and lost its balance while in the presence of Kim Jong Un. The 5,000-ton vessel, intended to bolster the nation's naval capabilities, sustained significant structural damage, forcing the cancellation of its highly anticipated launch.

The mishap, occurring just ahead of a crucial party meeting next month, has sparked a wave of controversy, with Kim Jong Un publicly expressing outrage. He ordered a criminal investigation into the incident, emphasizing that those responsible would face charges for "serious harm to the honor and pride of our nation"—accusations likely to carry severe consequences, although the exact penalties remain unclear.

While authorities have not confirmed any casualties, Kim condemned the event as the result of "complete carelessness and irresponsibility," indicating significant lapses in protocol and oversight.