Within just 48 hours, Israel achieved in Iran what Russia has not accomplished in three and a half years in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday morning.

Only 48 hours after the start of the conflict with Iran, Israel managed to establish air superiority over the western part of the country, including the skies over Tehran—an achievement the Russian military has yet to reach in Ukraine, even after three and a half years of fighting.

Israeli Air Force jets are operating deep within Iranian territory, deploying a range of aircraft—from stealth F-35s to F-15 and F-16 fighter jets—which entered after a significant suppression of Iran’s air defense systems. In the extensive operation, dozens of surface-to-air missile batteries in western Iran were reportedly destroyed, along with the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence branch and his deputy.

According to the IDF Chief of Staff, “Air Force pilots are flying at great personal risk, hundreds of kilometers from Israel, and striking hundreds of targets with great precision.”

Senior Western military officials have noted that the Israeli operation represents a major military model: “While Russia and Ukraine remain bogged down in a war of attrition without air control, Israel has demonstrated the importance of air superiority as the foundation for a successful military campaign,” said retired US Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula.

This success, military analysts say, is due to precise planning, innovation, the integration of intelligence, cyber, and strikes, and a high level of operational readiness. Unlike Iran, which has for years relied on missile deterrence and regional proxies like Hezbollah, Israel holds a built-in advantage through advanced aviation and technological superiority on the battlefield.

“What Israel did in Iran mirrors what Russia attempted in Ukraine—but unlike the Russians, Israel succeeded,” said analyst Michael Horowitz.

Covert commando operations, precise drone use, the elimination of high-value targets, and the attainment of aerial freedom of action have led to significant achievements in the campaign, even as Iranian missile threats continue.

“Israel is simply leveraging its advantage consistently,” concluded retired US Air Force General Timothy Ray.