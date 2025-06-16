Iran launches missile attack against Israel

The IDF has identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Israel National News
Israel National News
IranIranian ballistic missilesOperation Rising Lion
attack from Iran
attack from IranAyal Margolin/Flash90

A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel.

Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.

The IDF stated that upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. The public is instructed to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

Join our official WhatsApp group