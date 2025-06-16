Iran launches missile attack against Israel
The IDF has identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.
The IDF stated that upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.
Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. The public is instructed to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.
