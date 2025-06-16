תיעוד הפגיעה בפתח תקווה מצלמת אבטחה

Surveillance footage released Monday reveals the moment an Iranian missile slammed into a residential building in Petah Tikva in the early hours of Monday morning, producing a large, terrifying fireball upon impact.

Four civilians were killed in the deadly incident. According to a preliminary investigation by the Home Front Command, two of the victims were inside a reinforced security room (mamad) when the missile struck the space between two such rooms in the building.

Another person was likely killed while in a unit above the impact site, and the fourth fatality occurred in a neighboring building, apparently due to the powerful blast wave.

The Home Front Command reiterated that while mamad rooms provide effective protection against shrapnel and blast effects, they are not designed to withstand direct hits. However, other residents in the building who were in mamad rooms survived the strike.

Roughly 40 surface-to-surface missiles were fired from Iran toward Israel overnight, resulting in eight fatalities and more than 100 injuries. MDA and emergency teams responded to five different impact zones across the country.

In Haifa, three missing individuals were found dead in a factory following a large fire. In Bnei Brak, an 80-year-old man was killed by a missile, and in Petah Tikva, four were killed in the building strike.

In Tel Aviv, two impacts were reported, one causing damage to the US Embassy compound. Since the beginning of the war with Iran, 24 civilians have been killed.