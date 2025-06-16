Rabbis are holding a prayer gathering this evening (Monday) at the Western Wall Plaza for the success of the war effort and the recovery of the wounded in Iran's missile attacks against Israel.

In light of the ongoing security situation in the country, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is organizing a special prayer assembly this evening at the Western Wall.

During the gathering, Psalms and special prayers will be recited for the protection and success of IDF soldiers and security forces, for the recovery of the wounded and sick, and for the swift return of the hostages to their families.

The assembly will be attended by Israel’s Chief Rabbis—President of the Great Rabbinical Court and Rishon LeZion Rabbi David Yosef, and President of the Chief Rabbinate Council Chief Rabbi Kalman Bar; the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz; member of the Chief Rabbinate Council and Chief Rabbi of Tzfat Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu; as well as other prominent rabbis and public figures.

In accordance with instructions from the Home Front Command and Israel Police, the event will be held with limited attendance and will be broadcast live via media channels, radio stations, and news websites so that the entire public can join and unite in this special prayer.