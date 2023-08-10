The Prosecutor's Office has decided to file another appeal against the District Court's decision to release Elisha Yered, a suspect in the death of a Palestinian Authority Arab who took part in a lynching on Jewish shepherds, to house arrest.

On Wednesday, the District Court supported a decision by the Magistrates Court to release Yered to house arrest.

The appeal against the second suspect, Yehiel Indor, was accepted, and Indor's arrest has been extended until Friday in order to allow for the completion of the investigation.

Indor was severely injured in the lynching, and drew his weapon in order to protect his life.

Prior to this, a hearing was held in the Supreme Court, following which the court extended Yered's arrest until the Magistrates Court hearing on the matter that same day. It was during this hearing that the Magistrates Court decided to release Yered.