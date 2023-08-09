The Magistrate's Court decided Wednesday at noon not to extend the detention of Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indor, and determined that they will be released to house arrest. Police claim they were responsible for the incident on Friday in which a Palestinian Authority Arab was killed near the Palestinian Authority town of Burqa.

Judge Zion Sahrai clarified that the new document presented by the ISA "does not change the evidentiary infrastructure in a way that justifies leaving him in custody."

It should be noted that before the hearing, the police added suspicion of arson on a nationalist basis to the charges against Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indor and requested that their detention be extended by 12 days.

In the hearing it was revealed that the police received a pathological report of the autopsy of the dead body from the Palestinian Authority.

The hearing takes place hours after the Supreme Court decided to keep Yered under arrest, despite the District Court's decision on Tuesday to release him to house arrest.

The Supreme Court's decision was valid until 1:00 p.m., when the decision whether to extend his detention beyond that time will come from the Magistrate's Court.

The Supreme Court's decision Wednesday morning to keep Yered in custody was made after a hearing that took place behind closed doors for 20 minutes at the request of the ISA after Yered's lawyers were removed from the courtroom.

Yehiel Indor, who was injured in the incident, is still hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Hospital, and is recovering from the head surgery he underwent. Due to this and due to his medical condition, the hearing will take place in his absence.

Attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu legal aid organization, will join the defense team in the case at Wednesday's hearings and represent the Israelis in the incident together with Honenu lawyers Avihai Hajabi and Nati Rom.

The Supreme Court decision earlier stated: "After reviewing the said material, and since it is a specific and targeted decision, and without expressing any opinion regarding the question of continuing the respondent's detention - a question that, as stated, the magistrate's court will be required to decide in light of all the material that will be presented to it - I order that the delay in execution of the District Court's decision will continue until the hearing at the Magistrate's Court, i.e. until today at 1:00 p.m. As mentioned, the Magistrate's Court will discuss the request to continue the defendant's arrest and make a decision as it deems appropriate."

At the hearing, Judge Ruth Ronen wondered why it was urgent for the prosecutor's office to contact the Supreme Court: "If new material has accumulated, you will present it to the Magistrate's Court as usual. You should get there this morning anyway."

The judge attacked the prosecution's request to keep Yered in custody: "It is a far-reaching step for the Supreme Court to intervene."