Head of the Burqa Village Council on Wednesday filed a petition with the Supreme Court against the commander of the IDF's Central Command, who is charged with government and abandoned property in the Civil Administration and the Samaria Regional Council, demanding the cancellation of the land allocations intended to allow the rebuilding of Homesh.

Homesh was destroyed in 2005, during the Disengagement from Gaza and northern Samaria. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered the erasure of a petition against resettling Homesh.

The petition, which was filed with the help of "Yesh Din," a left-wing organization, demands that Order #2138 be canceled, and states that expansion of the Samaria Regional Council's area of jurisdiction would include parts of Burqa's land.

The petition also demanded the cancellation of the inclusion of public lands within the area of the Civil Administration's new order to the Samaria Regional Council, demanding instead that the lands be allocated for the village's residents.

The petition claimed that the order was issued "in contradiction of the law, in contradiction to the commitments which were made to the court, and out of foreign and illegitimate political interests of the diplomatic echelon, which a military commander must not take into consideration at all.

"Allocating the land for the benefit of settlers ignores the needs of the residents of Kafr Burqa and deepens the discrimination. The purpose of the allocation is the advancement of a political interest by the diplomatic echelon, which cannot be part of the considerations of a military commander - both under international law and according to the Supreme Court ruling.

"In this specific context, the decision to allocate the land specifically to the Samaria Regional Council - in light of its involvement throughout many years in violating law in the region - it unreasonable and seems to be giving a prize specifically to those who stand behind the violations of the law. It also contradicts the authority and main obligation of the military commander - to preserve and advance public order and security.