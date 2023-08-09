אלישע ירד יוצא מהמעצר בבית המשפט באדיבות חוננו

The District Court on Wednesday evening denied the police's appeal against the Magistrate's Court's decision to release to house arrest right-wing activist Elisha Yered, who was suspected of being involved in a violent incident that left a Palestinian Arab dead and a Jew severely injured.

The appeal against the release of Yehiel Indor, who was severely injured in the incident, was accepted, and his detention was extended until Friday to allow for the investigation to be completed.

The representatives of the police arrived late to the hearing and requested an additional delay to allow the representatives of the Jerusalem District Prosecutor and the Shin Bet to arrive. After that, the Shin Bet members demanded that the hearing be ex parte, a move that was opposed by Indor and Yered's lawyers, who even claimed that it would violate legal procedure. Despite this, the judge decided to accept the demand, and attornies Keidar and Rom left the courtroom.

Judge Tamar Bar-Asher demanded that they return, and when they did, the prosecution demanded that the hearing be ex parte, but that demand was denied. "I heard thousands of hearings, I don't remember a hearing that they came so unprepared," the judge berated the prosecution's representative.

The representative asked to leave the two in detention: "It's a complex investigation, let the police continue the sensitive investigation." The judge replied: "I have news for you, there are people here with rights."

Earlier Wednesday, the Magistrate's Court decided Wednesday at noon not to extend the detention of Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indor and determined that they would be released to house arrest.

Judge Zion Sahrai clarified that the new document presented by the ISA "does not change the evidentiary infrastructure in a way that justifies leaving him in custody."

It should be noted that before the hearing, the police added suspicion of arson on a nationalist basis to the charges against Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indor and requested that their detention be extended by 12 days.

In the hearing, it was revealed that the police received a pathological report of the autopsy of the dead body from the Palestinian Authority.