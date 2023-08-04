Clashes erupted on Friday evening between Palestinian Arabs and Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria in the village of Burqa, northwest of Shechem (Nablus).

PA sources claimed that Jews from the outpost of Oz Tzion entered Burqa and were confronted by locals. In the ensuing clashes, they claimed, the Jews shot dead a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab.

Besides the teen who was shot dead, the sources said that two other Arabs were injured from rocks. The governor of Ramallah arrived at the hospital in which the wounded victims are being treated, Ynet reported.

The IDF is investigating the incident and has rushed troops to the area.

