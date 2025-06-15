Bedouin arrested for preventing citizen from reaching shelter

הבדואי שנעצר בבאר שבע דוברות המשטרה

Last night (Saturday), officers from the Jerusalem District Police arrested a man in his 50s from the Shuafat neighborhood, who works as a maintenance employee for the Jerusalem Municipality. The arrest came after he broadcast live from the Old City on the social media platform TikTok, during which he made inciting remarks.

According to the investigation, the suspect shared footage in which he is heard shouting: “Sirens, sirens are sounding now in Jerusalem, Allahu Akbar,” during the missile alerts triggered by the Iranian attack. In another clip, a song is heard playing with the lyrics: “You need to know, occupier, who we are and who you are. We will never accept humiliation, and you are the symbol of humiliation.”

David Subdistrict police officers, along with Border Police forces, quickly located and arrested the suspect. He was taken in for questioning, and police intend to request an extension of his detention today.

Meanwhile, in Be’er Sheva, police arrested a young man from the Bedouin community who was caught on video violently preventing a person with a disability from entering a protected area during the missile attack from Iran. In the footage, he is seen forcing the individual to say: “Be’er Sheva belongs to the Bedouins.”

Following the circulation of the video on social media, Be’er Sheva police launched an investigation. Detectives located and arrested the suspect in the city of Rahat.

The Israel Police stated: "We take seriously any attempt to undermine the sovereignty of the State of Israel or to challenge the rule of law. We will act firmly to bring those involved in such actions to justice, in order to ensure public safety and security in all public spaces."