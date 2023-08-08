A scientist working in the missile precision project in Syria was killed in a recent airstrike allegedly carried out by Israel, Ynet reported.

It is estimated that the elimination in itself has more of a deterrent effect than an actual effect, the site added.

Ynet quoted research published last week by the Alma Center, which specializes in researching security on Israel's northern border. The research offers a glimpse into the real purpose of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, more popularly known as Centre D'Etudes et de Recherches Scientifiques (CERS). CERS is a military lab which was responsible for the development of chemical weapons in Syria in the 1980s. According to reports, CERS was attacked by Israel several times in the past year, as well as at other times in the past. CERS operates under the guise of a civilian science research center, and various types of facilities operate at the location, serving the Syrian military, Iranian regime, and the Hezbollah terror group.

The research reveals that the center maintains an Iranian missile precision project, which constitutes a significant threat due to Hezbollah's large missile stockpile. According to Alma, various missile and rocket systems are being improved at the center. Among them is the surface-to-surface missile M600, in cooperation with the Iranians who manufacture the identical Fatah-110. The Scud-275 is being improved by a precision improvement project managed at the center by Iranian experts. Also undergoing improvement are the Shahab 1 and 2, ODAB, ZalZal and Fager missile systems.

It addition it was mentioned that it is possible that in the 4000 Institute, the Iranian Labik project is being executed, with the goal of improving older Iranian rockets through the addition of sensors and navigation which will completely control the rocket after launch. The researchers noted that institution is operating as a factory for Hezbollah under the instruction and command of Iranian experts. The center also has an additional function: testing and knowledge of the development of chemical weapons.

The research institute noted that CERS has approximately 20,000 employees, mostly researchers, engineers, and Syrian military commanders who specialize in various fields. It also has facilities spread across Syria, and includes a number of institutes, factories, and storage and manufacturing facilities.

Following the strike earlier this week, CERS reported to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that the strike was aimed at military sites and weapons storehouses belonging to Iranian militia near Damascus' international airport and the Al Kiswah area. They also said that six people were killed - four Syrian soldiers and two whose identities are unknown. Seven others were injured. The Observatory added that weapons storehouses were destroyed in the attack.