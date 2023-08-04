IDF forces killed a terrorist tonight (Friday) during an operation to arrest wanted persons in Tulkarm after he threw an explosive device at them.

At the funeral held in Tulkarem, the body of the terrorist was wrapped in the flag of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas movement, which published a video this week, in which it showed armed activists in Tulkarem as part of the restoration of its military infrastructure in this city.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad, described the IDF's arrest operation in Tulkarm as a day of battle with the occupation forces.

In the military announcement that opened with a verse from the Koran calling to fight the enemies with the commandment of Allah, it was noted that "the fighters of the Islamic Jihad confronted the arrogance of the Zionist enemy, waged a heroic battle"l against him and made him retreat with his tail between his legs without achieving his goals."

According to the announcement, the fighters of the Islamic Jihad fired larger amounts of continuous and direct fire at the IDF forces operating in the city and set off several explosive charges, including a high-powered explosive charge launched from a sling and capable of penetrating armored vehicles, named the Saif - 1

The Islamic Jihad claimed that the organization's engineering unit was able to cause heavy damage to the IDF's vehicles with a direct hit from the explosive charges.

Along with a message of mourning for the death of Mahmoud Abu San, who was killed during the exchange of fire, the Islamic Jihad emphasized its commitment to the blood of the martyrs and to continue walking in their path in defense of the country "at any cost".

The military announcement was signed with the slogans "Our jihad continues and our weapons are on all fronts" and "This is jihad - victory or fall in the way of Allah".